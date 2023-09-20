Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad returns to all-time low for only second time at $379 (Reg. $449)

Rikka Altland -
AppleBest iPad DealsB&H
Reg. $449 $379

B&H is now offering the best price to date on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch 10th Generation iPad. Now dropping the Wi-Fi 64GB model down to $379 shipped in silver and blue styles, today’s offer lands with $70 in savings from the usual $449 going rate. This is only the second time it has dropped this low, matching the discount we saw back on Prime Day. You’re also looking at an extra $20 in savings from our previous mention. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, or just get a closer look below the fold.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

The form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil at the full MSRP, let alone with a discount attached. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89

All of today’s other best deals are now live in our Apple guide. We’re halfway into the week, and the savings have rolled out to everything from all-new accessories for iPhone 15 to iPad Pro and much more.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…
B&H

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

AINOPE 10,000mAh portable power bank sees 47% discount ...
NordicTrack Smart Rower lets you follow along on workou...
Optoma 1080p Home Theater Projector casts a 120-inch sc...
Neatly hang your cans on this magnetic Lamicall headpho...
Greenworks 48V 16-inch electric chainsaw makes quick wo...
Hoover’s CleanSlate spot cleaner returns to secon...
Today’s best Android app deals: Star Wars KOTOR 1...
Win one of ZAGG’s all-new iPhone 15 Screen Protec...
Load more...
Show More Comments