Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad returns to all-time low for only second time at $379 (Reg. $449)

B&H is now offering the best price to date on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch 10th Generation iPad. Now dropping the Wi-Fi 64GB model down to $379 shipped in silver and blue styles, today’s offer lands with $70 in savings from the usual $449 going rate. This is only the second time it has dropped this low, matching the discount we saw back on Prime Day. You’re also looking at an extra $20 in savings from our previous mention. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, or just get a closer look below the fold.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

The form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil at the full MSRP, let alone with a discount attached. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

