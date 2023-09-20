ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Car iPhone Mount now starts at just $15 Prime shipped, more

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on a series of its MagSafe iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 series car mounts. First up, and the most affordable of the bunch, you can land the ESR HaloLock Dashboard Magnetic Car Phone Mount for just $15.19 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members for in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $25 or more, this is at least $10 off at the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at nearly 40% in savings here and one of the lowest prices we have tracked as well. Built-in N52H magnets easily connect your MagSafe-equipped iPhone to the mount while its 3-point brace hook design affixes the mount to “99% of car vents.” Portrait or landscape orientations are supported here as well. Head below for more ESR iPhone car mount deals, including models with built-in charging.

More ESR iPhone vehicle accessory deals:

Just be sure to also scope out Journey’s new MagSafe iPhone car mount and chargers from $15 (20% launch deals) – the brand’s new vegan leather iPhone 15 cases are on sale as well starting from $24. And while we are talking accessories for Apple’s latest handsets, you’ll find our coverage of all of the best cases, chargers, MagSafe stands, and more right here.

ESR HaloLock Dashboard Magnetic Car Phone Mount features:

Strong Magnetic Lock: High-grade N52H magnets (2,300g) ensure the strongest magnetic lock. It does not support charging

Stable Mount: The magnetic Car Phone Mount has hook mount design. It keeps mount and phone from jostling around on bumpy roads

Tap and Mount: Has 360°ring of magnets that match the iPhone 14/13’s internal magnets. Phone locks onto mount automatically

Broad Compatibility: The Mount Has hook and 3-point brace design. It’s compatible with 99% of car vents. ONLY compatible with iPhone 14/13 series phones

