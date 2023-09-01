Journey unveils new MagSafe iPhone car mount and chargers from $15 (20% launch deals)

Now joining its ongoing holiday price drops, Journey is ready to unveil its latest iPhone car accessories. The new EXPRESS Wireless MagSafe Car Mount Charger comes alongside the launch of its PULSE 20 USB-C Car Charger and more powerful 60W PULSE 60 2-Port USB-C Car Charger as the latest entries in the brand’s on-road Apple gear accessories. These new releases are also eligible for the ongoing holiday 20% price drop, and you’ll find details on everything waiting for you down below.

Journey EXPRESS MagSafe car mount

First, let’s focus on the new Journey EXPRESS MagSafe car mount. Boasting N52 magnets, it easily grips onto your iPhone 12, 13, 14, and upcoming 15 series devices without one of those annoying clamps (at least, I find them annoying anyway).

Especially designed to meet all MagSafe magnetic strength requirements to ensure a strong hold…Compatible with MagSafe iPhone 12, 3, 14 series or newer iPhones…Also work with wireless charging enabled Android phones with the use of the included magnetic ring…Designed for easy one-handed operation.

You’re looking at a 2-in-1 design that supports almost all car vents (rounded or otherwise) as well as dash mounting:

I would have liked to see a true 15W power output here as opposed to the usual 7.5W setup for iPhones, especially considering this is a brand new release and we have seen the full power Apple-certified treatments start to surface from other brands. But the 7.5W is usually more than enough, at least for me.

Best of all, the new regularly $60 Journey EXPRESS MagSafe car mount will drop to $47.99 shipped with code SAVE20 right now.

The same goes for its new 20W and 60W PULSE single and dual USB-C car chargers:

The PULSE range chargers, which sit flush in car interiors’ cigarette sockets, are equipped for small and big charging tasks. They fast-charge everything from phones to tablets to smaller laptops, such as the MacBook Air. The PULSE 60, which features dual USB-C ports, is especially ideal for drivers who need to simultaneously charge a driver’s phone or tablet, along with a smaller laptop.

