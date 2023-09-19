New Journey vegan leather MagSafe iPhone 15 cases now live with 20% launch deals from $24

The new Journey vegan leather iPhone 15 cases are now available for pre-order with solid 20% price drops. We have become fans of the brand after getting a chance to go hands-on with a range of its gear, including the unique ALTI MagSafe charging desk mat, the new EZMO vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet, and its 3-in-1 charging stand with the removable Apple Watch charger before that, but for now it’s on to its new iPhone 15 vegan leather cases. Head below for more details on the latest from Journey as well as the discount code to lock in a solid 20% off your pre-order.

Journey vegan leather iPhone 15 cases

The new Journey vegan leather iPhone 15 cases are made from “cruelty-free materials” with a slim profile that will “elevate your style” and allow you to “make a sustainable choice.”

The brand’s iPhone 15 cases make use of a full vegan leather wrap sourced from plants. It is described as a providing a “supple and robust material” that “feels soft in your hands and provides maximum protection.” You’ll also find the usual raised edges around the camera, the ability to withstand falls of up to 6 feet, and machined metal button covers – a feature I absolutely appreciate and typically favor on cases I use on a regular basis.

Journey’s vegan leather iPhone 15 cases also come packed with a hidden embedded magnet array “that meets and exceeds the MagSafe standard allows your iPhone 15 case to work with all MagSafe accessories.”

Features at a glance:

Super slim profile with rounded edges

Wrapped in premium vegan leather

Smooth finish that is soft to the touch

Polycarbonate core to provide everyday protection

Precise cut outs for ease of use

Soft microfiber lining to protect phone from any scratches

Compatible with MagSafe & Qi Charging

2-year warranty

Regularly $30, you can now lock in your pre-order for the new Journey vegan leather iPhone 15 cases at $23.99 using code SAVE20 at checkout. They are scheduled to begin shipping on October 2, 2023.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!