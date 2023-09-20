HyperX’s Alloy TKL aircraft-grade aluminum gaming keyboard hits $66 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from $65.99 shipped. This model debuted last summer at $100 and has fetched closer to $110 at Amazon for most of 2023. Today’s deal comes in at $12 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well. As the TKL designation suggests, this is a more compact solution for your battlestation complete with durable PBT keycaps and side-printing alongside HyperX-designed key switches that “blend responsiveness and accuracy, featuring a short travel time and low actuation force” – they are rated for 80 million keypresses. The aircraft-grade aluminum body also features RGB lighting effects with switches that feature “an exposed LED for brighter, more luminous RGB lighting.” More details below.

A more affordable option comes by way of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60. This model also features a more compact 60% form-factor alongside RGB action and an aircraft-grade aluminum body. Plus, you can score an Amazon renewed unit for $60 shipped today. “Amazon Renewed products will be packaged in either original packaging or in a new and clean cardboard box. Amazon Renewed products will be clean and will have minimal to no signs of wear or visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length. The products will have batteries which exceed 80% capacity relative to new and will function like new.”

If you’re in the market for a more high-end solution, the ongoing deal on the 2023 Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard is still live. Now down at $199 shipped, it is now at the best price we have tracked outside of a brief sale down at $184 back in the spring. Get a closer look right here and swing by our PC gaming hub for even more.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT features:

High-quality, durable PBT keycaps: These durable, texture PBT keycaps also feature side-printing, removing the printing from contact to ensure long-term legibility.

Responsive HyperX Mechanical Switches: HyperX-designed key switches blend responsiveness and accuracy, featuring a short travel time and low actuation force. They’re also reliable, rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality.

Built strong: Aircraft-grade aluminum body: The aluminum casing keeps the keyboard structurally sound and stable when the action gets intense and the game hangs in the balance; battle after battle, night after night.

Compact tenkeyless design to maximize space: The sleek tenkeyless form factor gives you more space for rapid mouse movements, especially in desktop setups that are too tight for a full-sized keyboard.

