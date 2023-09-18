Here’s your chance to score the 2023 Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard down at $199

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $230 $199
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $199 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a solid $31 price drop and the best we can find. This model launched on Amazon back in February and is now at the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief sale down at $184 back in mid-April. It also comes in at just $10 above the regular price of the new 75% Tenkeyless model we featured last month. This is Razer’s latest pro-grade BlackWidow gaming keyboard with tactile and clicky Green Switches alongside “per-key lighting and a striking 3-side underglow.” From there you’ll find an included magnetic wrist rest, a custom programmable dial control, a doubleshot molding process to “ensure the labelling never wears off,” and onboard media keys. Head below for more details. 

Be sure to scope out our launch coverage for the new BlackWidow V4 and BlackWidow V4 X if you think you can get away with a less preumium version of Razer’s gaming keyboard. They regularly start at much lower price tags, $130 shipped to be exact, and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here

The Razer Razor in all its green glory is real and you’ll want to dive into Razer’s new Kishi V2 Pro mobile controller and all-white Xbox edition launch if you’re looking to upgrade your mobile and cloud setups this year. Razer’s Kishi controllers are some of the better options out there and the latest are now at the ready from $130 shipped

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Gaming Keyboard features:

Experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time with satisfying, tactile feedback. Featuring per-key lighting and a striking 3-side underglow when paired with the wrist rest, sync the keyboard with your battlestation and enjoy greater immersion when gaming. Assign a custom function to the keyboard’s programmable dial, and game with greater command using a set of macro keys for essential keybinds. Designed to provide secure support for long hours of play, the soft, cushioned wrist rest also features Razer Chroma RGB lighting. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C already on sale at $200 ahead ...
Synology’s new DS723+ 2-bay NAS on sale for only ...
Greenworks 8-inch cordless electric pole saw falls to s...
Harber London’s gorgeous new handmade iPhone 15 l...
Travel 45 miles on Schwinn’s comfortable Kettle V...
Schwinn Voyager e-bike cruises into new all-time low fo...
Yeedi’s K950L robot vacuum and mop with 3D obstac...
HyperX’s 2023 Gladiate Xbox gamepad with trigger ...
Load more...
Show More Comments