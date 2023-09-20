OnePlus Nord N30 5G goes on sale for one of the first times at $270, plus Nord N20 at $200

OnePlus now offers its unlocked OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $269.99 shipped. This discount also comes with a free official bumper case, too. Down from $300, you’re looking at only the third chance to save so far at $30 off. It’s the second-best discount yet, as well, clocking in at within $20 of the low from back in August. Today’s discount is also matched at Amazon without the bundled case. We break down just what the price cut today delivers over at 9to5Google, or you can just head below for a full rundown on the feature set.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Also on sale today, you can go with last year’s version of affordable OnePlus smartphone. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G has much of the same focus as the newer N30, but does come equipped with some key differences and an even more affordable $199.72 sale price on Amazon. It’s down from the original $300 going rate much the same as the lead deal, though we have seen this smartphone in the $250 range more regularly lately. It packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display to offer a little something different than the 6.7-inch LCD panel above, with the same Snapdragon 695 under the hood. It just runs Android 11, as opposed to the newer 13 update that’ll make the Nord N30 a bit more future-proof.

Just don’t forget that you can skip over the more entry-level smartphone altogether by going with an all-time low on the OnePlus 11 256GB instead. It’s still seeing a $150 discount from last month, which drops the price down to $650.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G features:

Lose yourself in your favorite movies and shows with a massive 6.72” LCD display and a speedy 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate that saves on battery so you can binge-watch longer. OnePlus Nord N30 5G’s titanic 108 MP main camera captures clear, high-detail photos that are easy to edit and share with your friends, with 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that absorbs more light for brighter, more colorful images.

