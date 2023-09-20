OWC’s all-metal 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock with integrated power now $300 ($50 off)

The official OWC Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock down at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. After being unveiled at CES earlier this year, today’s deal comes in at the second-lowest price we have tracked yet. As detailed in our launch coverage and hands-on review, this is one of the better-made Thunderbolt docks I have tested out. Its solid metal frame has some serious heft to it, some of which is due to it being the “first full-featured” 11-port 8K Thunderbolt dock with an integrated power supply – you won’t have to deal with one of those giant power bricks here, just a display power cord. It houses three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A, a USB-C connection, SD card reader, Ethernet, and HDMI with 90W power passthrough to charge connected machines (more details on the up to 8K video resolution support that can be found here). Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head down below for more.

If such a premium Thunderbolt 4 docking station is a bit overkill for you, scoop up this simple 5-in-1 Anker 332 USB-C Hub at $18 Prime shipped to expand your I/O instead.

You’ll also want to browse through yesterday’s collection of discounted UGREEN Revodok hubs with deals starting from $29 on the more casual solutions alongside the pro model down at $127 from the usual $200 price tag.

And then check out our hands-on review of the new NVMe SSD slot-equipped Satechi Dual Dock Stand for a more MacBook-integrated solution as well.

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock features:

Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with (3) Thunderbolt 4 ports, (3) USB-A ports, and (1) USB-C port; One dock that works with all your Thunderbolt and USB-C devices Go Easier: Built-in power supply eliminates heavy power brick hassle while enabling more workflows vs bus-powered docks; Go Everywhere:Enjoy mobile connectivity with a rugged, solid aluminum heat-dissipating fanless design. Go Faster: Enhance network-based workflows and transfer files up to 2.5x faster than standard 1GbE. Go Energized: Keep your notebook travel ready with up to 90W charging power; Go Manage: Rest assured you can keep your devices managed with Go Dock’s MDM compatibility. 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty.

