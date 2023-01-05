OWC unveils ‘first full-featured’ 11-port 8K Thunderbolt Dock with integrated power at CES

OWC is heading to Vegas for CES 2023 with its new Thunderbolt Dock. Known as the OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock, it is described as a first-of-its-kind solution delivering an 11-port hub to expand the I/O potential of Thunderbolt and USB-C compatible Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebook, and even Android devices. Designed for professionals, students, and content creators alike, the Thunderbolt Go Dock is looking to streamline your setup with an integrated power supply without the limitations of a bus-powered dock alongside its usual higher-end and robust build quality. Head below for a closer look at the new OWC Thunderbolt dock.

New OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock

OWC is well known for its plethora of pro-grade storage and connectivity accessories for Mac power users, content creators, and just about anyone with a penchant for well made add-on gear. Last we checked in with the brand we were diving into its new machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD and came away entirely impressed after getting a chance to go hands-on for review. But at CES 2023, the brand is taking things up a notch with an equally robust piece of kit focused on I/O expansion with its new Thunderbolt Go Dock.

While at quick glance the latest OWC Thunderbolt dock might appear much like some of the others on the market, it does have few interesting innovations here. The brand claims it is the “only portable dock on the market that allows for professional connectivity without the performance limitations of bus-powered docks.” The Go is the only “full-featured Thunderbolt dock with a built-in power supply,” effectively eliminating the need to carry around or make use of one of those bulky power brick adapters typically used for a Thunderbolt hub like this. While not bus-powered, it simply requires your typical power cable and an outlet to function.

From there, you’ll find a plethora of connectivity options to enhance a single USB-C or Thunderbolt port with deeper functionality including everything from legacy type-A USB 2.0 and USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) ports, USB-C, 3.5mm audio, and SD card action to extra Thunderbolt jacks, ethernet, and HDMI video.

The “rugged, heat-dissipating” aluminum design houses 90W of charging pass through power to keep your MacBook juiced up while connected alongside support for 8K video over the HDMI port, 2.5x faster file transfers over the upgraded ethernet jack, and more.

Here’s a quick run down of the feature list here:

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports for easy connection of most modern devices without compromise

2.5G Ethernet is 2.5x faster than standard 1G Ethernet connection

HDMI port allows for views up to an 8K display

Ingest photos and videos via the SD card reader

Plug headphones and mics into the audio combo jack

Keep your notebook travel ready with up to 90W charging power

Built-in power supply enables more workflows vs bus-powered docks

The new OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock is in fact debuting for the first time at CES 2023 today, but unlike many of the conceptual products we see on display, it is actually ready to go. It will be available for pre-order starting today directly from OWC at $399 and will begin “shipping in April.”

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more of the most interesting and useful gear at CES 2023.

