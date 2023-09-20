Save up to $120 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 tablets today via Amazon with deals from $160

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablets. You can score the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB models at $159.99, $189.99, and $209.99 shipped. Regularly $230, $280, and $330 directly from Samsung, you’re looking at up to $120 off and the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals are also some of the lowest we have tracked in several months, coming in at up to $50 under our previous mentions for the second-lowest totals of the year. Delivering a relatively affordable Samsung Android tablet experience, they are centered around a 10.5-inch LCD screen ideal for browsing the web, checking emails, and video chatting with friends and family. The USB-C charging setup is joined by Google Assistant voice command action, facial recognition, and expandable storage by way of the microSD slot. It might not be the new S9 model, but the A8 is far more affordable and makes for a notable option for kids or just as a communal couch web surfer. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Something like these MoKo Galaxy Tab A8 cases can be a great way to safeguard your investment here by adding some scratch and drop protection without breaking the bank by any means. Starting at under $8.50 Prime shipped with a series of color options, they are specifically made for the 10.5-inch A8 and you can take a closer look at these ultra-affordable covers right here.

And while we are talking Samsung tablets, you’ll want to scope out the recent and ongoing promotions live on the latest S9 models. Starting from $999.99, they are now available with up to $100 in Amazon credit you can spend on anything else the online giant sells. All of the details you need on this promotion are waiting in our previous coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features:

Whether your family is streaming or video chatting with friends, the Galaxy Tab A8 tablet brings out the best in every moment on a 10.5″ LCD screen. Get the power, storage and speed your family needs with an upgraded chipset and plenty of room to keep files — up to 128GB of storage; A long-lasting battery lets you go unplugged for hours to keep the family fun going. Go for hours on a single charge and back to 100% with the fast charging USB C port; Battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

