Upgrade your battlestation with Sceptre’s 32-inch 240Hz curved gaming monitor at $180 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $180.47 shipped. Down from $240, after having spent most of the year between $230 and $250, this 25% discount comes in $30 under the current going used rate and $170 under our previous mention. This deal gives you a total of $60 in savings, dropping the price down to a new all-time low. Featuring a 1,800R curvature, this 32-inch 1920 x 1080 display offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response rate for smooth frame transition and clear images without blurring. It comes equipped with AMD FreeSync for fluid movement through your fast-paced gameplay, eliminating concerns of screen tearing and stuttering. Its built-in speakers deliver reliable audio, while its screen is designed to protect you from blue light and eye fatigue irritation for more consistent work, streaming, and gameplay. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a monitor that is of simpler design and cheaper cost, Amazon is also offering the Sceptre IPS 27-inch LED Gaming Monitor for $129. Powered by an IPS panel to deliver consistent and accurate color performances, this monitor provides sharp visibility from multiple angles while the LED display with 320 cd/m² brightness delivers sharper contrasts between lights and darks. Whether you’re photo-editing, streaming your favorite shows, or gaming for long hours, its 99% sRGB color gamut provides you with deeper and more expansive colors for a more vivid visual experience, and its 75Hz refresh rate, in combination with a 5ms response time, ensures clear images by reducing screen tearing and blurring of transitioning pixels.

And if you want the absolute best in monitors, check out our recent news coverage of the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, which holds the title of “world’s first dual-UHD monitor,” and is currently available for pre-order (securing a $500 credit) ahead of its October 3 launch.

Sceptre 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor Features:

FPS-RTS FPS and RTS are Sceptre’s custom set display settings built for an enhanced gaming experience FPS (First Person Shooter) RTS (Real-Time Strategy)

Anti-Flicker Provides a crisper picture by preventing the backlight from flickering periodically

Tiltable Display A display that tilts 15° backward and 5° forward allows you to find a sweet spot that bridges clarity and comfort

VESA Wall Mountable The VESA wall mount pattern gives you the freedom to select the optimum viewing position for your monitor eliminate cable clutter and save valuable space for your gaming and work station

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!