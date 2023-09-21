Kingston’s 500GB 2,000MB/s portable SSD can be yours at the $43 Amazon all-time low today

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Kingston XS2000 500GB Portable Solid-State Drive at $42.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $100 and has sold for between $50 and $80 all year long. Today’s offer comes in at $6 under the previous best to mark a new Amazon all-time low. The XS2000 is also one of the fastest in the now even more affordable price range, delivering some notable bang for your buck by comparison to the big three storage brands. Clocking in at up to 2,000MB/s, the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C performance, water- and dust-resistant design, and the included rubber sleeve for added protection on-the-go round out the feature set on this model. Head below for more details.

Finding another portable SSD from a notable brand that can reach speeds like the Kingston XS2000 isn’t an easy task. But if you don’t mind dropping the transfer rates down, something like the Crucial X6 500GB portable SSD will get the job done for less. You can pick up this USB 3.2 USB-C model on Amazon right now at $40 shipped.

Dive into our review of the solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD for a higher-end option and then scope the deals we are still tracking in the category. We are still seeing a solid markdown on WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive with RGB lighting alongside the price drop on Samsung’s latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 T7 Shield mode at $72 in two different colors. The rest of our storage deals can be found right here.

Kingston XS2000 500GB portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

