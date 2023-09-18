WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive with RGB lighting is down at $105 shipped today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonWD
Reg. $115+ $105
WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive Solid-State Drive

One of our favorite game drives is seeing a solid price drop today as Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Solid-State Game Drive for $104.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $180 before dropping down into the $150 range ahead of the holidays in 2022. It now carries a $115 regular price directly from Western Digital, but it has gone for as much as $130 this year at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the second-lowest total we have tracked, having only been beaten out over the Prime Day festivities by $5. We loved this model in our hands-on review, boasting notable speeds at up to 2,000MB/s alongside compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac. A solid option for transporting and storing your game library (among anything else you might put on a portable SSD), it also delivers a sort of halo-style multi-color LED lighting setup around the metal-plated build that can be customized completely  within the PC companion app. Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more. 

With speeds and a feature set like that, one can expect to pay a bit of a premium, and for good reason if you ask me. But if you can make do with a more generalized portable SSD solution, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield is where it’s at. Coming within a few bucks of the best price ever, you can score one of these at just over $72 shipped right now. 

Another notable and more more affordable solution comes by way of the deal we are tracking on CORSAIR’s 1,600MB/s EX100U 1TB Portable SSD. This one is even faster than the aforementioned Samsung and is currently selling for $60 shipped on Amazon for a limited time. Go scope out the details while the price is right in our previous coverage

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

  • Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.
  • Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 SSD upgrades your PC/...
Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con controller sets see...
Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack clearance l...
Amazon’s upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale offici...
Crucial’s new 2,100MB/s X9/X10 Pro portable SSDs ...
Samsung’s recent 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 240Hz Di...
Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones land at the bes...
Archive your Xbox One library on WD_BLACK’s 5TB P...
Load more...
Show More Comments