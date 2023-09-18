WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive with RGB lighting is down at $105 shipped today

One of our favorite game drives is seeing a solid price drop today as Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Solid-State Game Drive for $104.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $180 before dropping down into the $150 range ahead of the holidays in 2022. It now carries a $115 regular price directly from Western Digital, but it has gone for as much as $130 this year at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the second-lowest total we have tracked, having only been beaten out over the Prime Day festivities by $5. We loved this model in our hands-on review, boasting notable speeds at up to 2,000MB/s alongside compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac. A solid option for transporting and storing your game library (among anything else you might put on a portable SSD), it also delivers a sort of halo-style multi-color LED lighting setup around the metal-plated build that can be customized completely within the PC companion app. Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more.

With speeds and a feature set like that, one can expect to pay a bit of a premium, and for good reason if you ask me. But if you can make do with a more generalized portable SSD solution, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield is where it’s at. Coming within a few bucks of the best price ever, you can score one of these at just over $72 shipped right now.

Another notable and more more affordable solution comes by way of the deal we are tracking on CORSAIR’s 1,600MB/s EX100U 1TB Portable SSD. This one is even faster than the aforementioned Samsung and is currently selling for $60 shipped on Amazon for a limited time. Go scope out the details while the price is right in our previous coverage.

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

