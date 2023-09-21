LEGO’s new Star Wars Mechs see first discounts to $13 each: Boba Fett, Vader, more (20% off)

Amazon today is offering the very first chances to save on the all-new LEGO Star Wars Mechs. The new wave of kits just launched back in August, and are now falling to new all-time lows at $12.99 each. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $16 each, today’s nearly 20% off discounts arrive to make these slightly over-priced kits a bit more affordable. A favorite has the Boba Fett Mech at that $13 sale price, delivering an exclusive new minifigure alongside a themed exosuit for the character. The set stacks up to 155 pieces and includes a posable mech suit to go alongside the bounty hunter – who like I said, is entirely new for this kit. Head below for a full rundown on the discounts.

LEGO Star Wars Mechs see first discounts:

The new LEGO Star Wars Mechs are one of the more unique additions to the theme. They first launched in August at $16 each, arriving to stir up a lot of talk in the LEGO world. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the wave in our announcement coverage, but you’re effectively looking at three different mechs each themed around a different Imperial character. As fun as these are for younger builders, older fans will certainly find the $13 price tag to be a solid way to score each of the respective pilots.

Alongside the new Star Wars Mechs, we’re also tracking some LEGO deals from a galaxy far, far away below.

Other LEGO Star Wars 2023 deals right now:

Plus 2022 kits, too

Then be sure to go check out all of the LEGO reviews we’ve been publishing since the start of the month. Taking a look at all of the new Ahsoka sets from the Disney+ show, we’ve broken down which ones are worth your cash and which are worth at least waiting on a deal for.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Mech:

The buildable Star Wars action figure has an opening cockpit for the Boba Fett LEGO minifigure, a clip for his blaster rifle, gripping hands to hold the large stud-shooting blaster and a large jetpack with a flick shooter for action play. The Boba Fett LEGO minifigure has his own jetpack, which he can wear in the mech cockpit.

