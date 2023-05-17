LEGO’s new Star Wars mechs offer a fresh take on Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and more

Tonight we’re getting a first look at three new LEGO Star Wars sets due out this summer. Launching on August 1, the new LEGO Star Wars mechs will be assembling a fresh take on Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and a classic Stormtrooper.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Star Wars mechs revealed

First detailed earlier in the year as some of the most affordable LEGO Star Wars sets of 2023, 9to5Toys was able to report that the theme would be getting some buildable mechs come summer. Today, those have been revealed courtesy of German retailer JB Spielwaren.

Arriving at the $15 price point across three different sets, each of the new LEGO Star Wars Mechs come themed around a different character from the Original Trilogy. Focusing on some of the villains from the movies, each kit stacks up to around 140 pieces and includes the actual mecha itself as well as the minifigure that the model draws inspiration from.

It wouldn’t be a LEGO Star Wars collection without giving Darth Vader some love, and the iconic Sith Lord kicks off the new Mecha series. He is then joined by a classic Stormtrooper, as well as Boba Fett. Here is a breakdown of each of the different sets in the wave.

75368 Darth Vader Mech: $14.99 | 139 pieces

| 139 pieces 75369 Boba Fett Mech: $14.99 | 155 pieces

| 155 pieces 75370 Stormtrooper Mech: $14.99 | 138 pieces

Each of the new Star Wars Mechs will be debuting with the rest of the LEGO 2023 summer wave later this year. Set to debut on August 1, these are going to be the most affordable builds in the lineup. As for the rest of the models, we have previously covered everything to expect from the sets right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

I am going to be honest, I actually like the new LEGO Star Wars mechs. Okay okay, hear me out. I know that these have been some of the most clowned on sets of the summer 2023 wave, but the LEGO Group actually delivered the best execution I was expecting from the models. The LEGO Marvel Mechs have left a little too much up to the imagination in the past, with lanky builds that felt a little too focused on younger builders.

Now that the mechs are jumping over to the LEGO Star Wars collection, there’s actually been a refresh to the designs. I get that these sets aren’t going to be for everyone, but the builds are actually really cool. I likely won’t get all of them, but the Boba Fett one in particular is calling my name.

See more Will you be buying any of the new mech sets? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) May 18, 2023

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!