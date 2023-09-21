This LIFX HomeKit lighting bundle includes two color LED bulbs and a lightstrip at $98

Amazon is now offering this LIFX HomeKit lighting bundle for $98.09 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at over 33% in savings and the best value to date. Including a pair of the brand’s standard color smart bulbs as well as the LED lightstrip, you’d pay $170 for everything individually. Starting with the two light bulbs, these smart LEDs can output 1,100-lumens of brightness all while not requiring an external hub. You’re getting Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support right out of the box thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity. Each one has full color output that can also dish out white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office. Head below for more.

Alongside the pair of color smart bulbs, you’re also getting a lightstrip. Standing out from other options on the market, LIFX’s built-in polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to deliver 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. So on top of just adding a pop of color into your space, it can also deliver more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf with a little bit of extra personality. The 80-inch strip works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box and connects right to your Wi-Fi, no hub required.

If you’re looking for something a little more festive than today’s LIFX bundle, earlier this month we saw Philips Hue restock its Festavia smart Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season. On top of just delivering a chance to finally buy these smart string lights after selling out well before December last year, they have been refreshed with new length options as well as an outdoor-ready design. Our announcement coverage breaks down what to expect and details everything you need to know for bringing home the re-releases.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

