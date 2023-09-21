Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra falls to best prices yet from $920 (Save $180), more

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now discounting an assortment of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale for some of the best prices yet, all of which start from $919.99 for the 128GB capacity. Down from $1,100, you’re looking at $180 in savings. This is $30 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. There’s also up to $200 off higher-end capacities, too. Head below for more.

As the most capable tablet in Samsung’s previous-generation lineup, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also one of the best options on the market period for an Android tablet. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, you’ll find a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display that surrounds the tiny notch and its selfie camera module on the front. Compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, you’ll also be able to take advantage of DeX features for turning the tablet into more of a desktop, with the upwards of 512GB of built-in storage also coming backed by microSD card support. All powered by AndroidL, you can learn more about what to expect from the experience in our coverage.

Shop the rest of the Galaxy Tab S8 discounts through the end of the day right here.

We’re also still tracking the best values yet on Samsung’s more recent Galaxy Tab S9/+ series tablets, too. These step up to deliver a more recent chipset and some improved tech, alongside $100 Amazon credits. Pricing starts from $800 and come backed by $120 cash discounts that you can read about in our coverage from earlier in the week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features:

Live that ultra lifestyle on the ultimate tablet, featuring our largest screen to help you do more. Get lost in what you love and discover new ways to get more done all at once with an ultra-large 14.6″ sAMOLED screen that helps you do more. Record videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide dual front camera that’s twice as good at capturing the moments in life you love the most.

