Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer covers all your baking bases with 7 speeds for $25 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer for $24.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Down from its regular price tag of $80, where it sat for the first half of the summer until last month’s markdown, today’s 69% discount comes in $6 under our previous mention for a new all-time low. With this hand mixer, you’ll be free to move around your kitchen without the concern for straying wires. You’ll get a full 25 minutes of cord-free blending power for each charge, offering seven mixing speeds to reach the perfect consistency in your baking. The automatic slow start on this mixer cuts down on splatter, with a motor able to whip the lightest of meringues or consistently mix the thickest of cookie doughs.

If you’re planning to whip up some delectable treats with your mixer, chances are they will pair well with wine, yes? And we all need someplace to store our wine, hence, Amazon is also offering a discount on the smaller NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooler Refrigerator for $149.99, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. This wine refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 12 bottles, and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature.

And for those of you who enjoy investing in your outside cooking spaces, consider this unique Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker from Z Grills, which utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Featuring Wi-Fi-enabled control, you’ll be able to turn it off and on, adjust temperatures, and monitor your meat probe’s in-time temperatures all through the Z Grills app.

Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer Features:

CORDLESS FREEDOM: Move freely around your busy kitchen with this rechargeable electric handheld mixer. Get about 25 minutes of cord-free blending power from each charge.

VARIABLE SPEEDS: Choose from 7 mixing speeds to get the perfect consistency for all your baking needs.

REDUCE YOUR SPLATTER: The automatic slow start on our electric hand mixer blender cuts down on batter splatters for cleaner cooking.

POWERFUL MIXING: Need a cake mixer or dough mixer? No problem! This kitchen mixer can handle simple whip-ups to thick cookie dough, so you always get optimal mixing power for all your culinary needs.

KNOW WHEN TO CHARGE: The color-changing LED light ring on this handheld mixer lets you know the charge level at-a-glance, so you never get caught without enough power to finish mixing.

