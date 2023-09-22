LG CineBeam Portable HD LED smart projector receives second discount to $497 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the LG CineBeam Portable Full HD LED Smart Projector for $496.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $600, this $103 discount is the second markdown that we have tracked since its release back at the beginning of the year, matching the previous one for a recurring all-time low. Designed to be carried in one hand, this compact smart projector can be taken anywhere, transforming wherever you end up into your own personal theater. It casts a full HD display from 30 inches to 120 inches, and thanks to its built-in WebOS 22, you’ll receive access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more. It also supports Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, and even offers both Bluetooth Audio Dual-Out to pair external speakers for a more immersive experience, as well as screen sharing for your Android devices. You can learn more by reading our launch coverage.

For a cheaper option, Amazon is also offering the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector for $292. Equipped with a built-in battery that provides up to six hours of power on a single charge, it also features inputs such as HDMI, USB, USB-C, and a MicroSD drive alongside 12GB of local storage. It also possesses built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, ensuring you won’t need to worry about lugging audio equipment along as well.

And if you’re looking for a projector to turn your home into the home theater of your dreams, check out the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector. Offering a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, this ceiling-mountable smart projector gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look.

LG CineBeam Portable Full HD LED Smart Projector Features:

Designed to carry in one hand, the CineBeam PF510Q is light and compact enough to be taken anywhere. Plus, transform even small spaces into a home theater. Find your favorite content with built-in streaming apps. Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, and more are available and easy to access on WebOS 22. Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit compatibility allow you to wirelessly control your projector plus cast and mirror content from any iOS or MacOS device, no Apple TV necessary. It automatically corrects the trapezoidal screen, which occurs when the projector and the screen are not horizontal, to the straight rectangle screen. Experience up to 30,000 hours of viewing without replacing the lamp.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!