LG’s new CineBeam Smart Portable Projector lets you take movie night anywhere

Today, LG is introducing and announcing the availability of its all-new CineBeam Smart Portable Projector, which comes in at 2.2 pounds and is designed to let you take movie night anywhere. There’s built-in smarts, the ability to project from 30 to 120 inches, and a full 1080p HD resolution. Sound like something you’d like to add to your setup? It comes in at $599, and we have all the details about the LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector down below.

LG gets in on the portable projector game with latest CineBeam launch

While portable projectors themselves aren’t entirely new, LG is just now joining the ranks of manufacturers making them. The CineBeam Smart Portable Projector, or PF510Q as it’s affectionately known as, has a lot to like about it. It’s not quite as small as other models from the likes of Anker’s Nebula lineup, but it does have the ability to project up to a 120-inch screen at a full 1080p resolution. It can reach brightnesses of 450 lumens, features 5W speakers built-in, and can even connect over Bluetooth to other speakers if you need more sound. At 2.2 pounds and measuring just 5.8×2.6×5.8 inches, this projector is still pretty compact too.

It also has all the smarts that you could want, thanks to webOS being built-in. This means that without any external devices, you’ll be able to watch Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+, and much more. Those with Android smartphones can use screen-sharing technology to project what’s on their display as well, making it great for meeting rooms or home offices too. Of course, AirPlay and HomeKit connections are also in tow for those on Apple devices.

One thing to note about the aforementioned Bluetooth function is a unique Bluetooth Audio Dual Out feature that the CineBeam projector uses. This allows you to pair two Bluetooth devices at one time, be that separate headsets for private listening or two speakers for a more immersive experience. With a function like this, you and a friend could head to the movie room at home, pair up two headsets, and enjoy your favorite flick without bothering anyone else in the house. Then, when it comes time for a camping trip, bring two nice-sized portable Bluetooth speakers along for the ride and enjoy a simple-to-set-up theater experience, which is something most projectors just can’t match up with.

The one thing to keep in mind is that there’s no built-in battery here, meaning you’ll still need some form of a power source. The lightweight nature and size of the projector make it ideal for traveling, and it can run off a portable power station to make movie night a blast no matter where you are.

Coming in at $599, this projector is actually right in line with what we expect for pricing. It’s not much more than some of Anker’s Nebula models even, which is pretty impressive, given the LG namesake and unique functions like Bluetooth Audio Dual Out. The LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector is available for purchase now and is already shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that companies are focusing on more on-the-go products these days. This projector from LG brings the best of what it has to offer in your home theater and delivers it anywhere, thanks to its compact size and lightweight nature. While you’ll still need a portable power station or some other type of AC power to run it, it’s still much easier to bring the CineBeam Smart Portable Projector to the campsite or backyard than it is a larger model.

If you’re looking for a way to take movie night up a notch in 2023, then this could be a great way to do just that. The built-in smarts means it functions with no additional hardware, and the Bluetooth Audio Dual Out function makes it even easier to listen to the movie with speakers or headphones.

