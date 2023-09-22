Enhance your tablet setup with ESR’s 8-in-1 100W iPad stand hub down at $45 (25% off)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub for $44.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60 and sometimes even more than that, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is at least 25% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked this year, and among the best prices ever. Looking to enhance your Apple tablet experience, it delivers an adjustable metal viewing stand with an integrated hub integrated in the base. The 8-in-1 hub connects to your tablet over USB-C while providing an additional USB-C 100W PD charging port, a 4K 30Hz HDMI port, a pair of USB-A 3.0 jacks, and micro/SD card slots, alongside a 3.5mm audio output. A dual-hinged joint allows for an adjustable viewing experience alongside compatibility with everything from the smaller mini iPads right up to the 12.9-inch pro variants. Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for a more affordable stand option and don’t need the integrated hub, something like this OMOTON Adjustable Tablet Stand might do the trick. This one also delivers a metal frame and an adjustable design, but will only cost you $12 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Another very similar option to the featured deal here is Plugable’s latest iPad docking stand that also doubles as an 8-in-1 USB-C/HDMI hub. We had a chance to go hands-on with this more high-end solution and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the user experience on this model as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

While we are talking iPad, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Logitech’s new Slim Folio 10th Gen iPad case and the Twelve South Compass Pro stand while you’re at it.

ESR 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub features:

8-in-1 Hub: massively expand the functionality of your iPad with a USB-C 100W PD charging port, a 4K@30Hz HDMI port, 2 USB-A 3.0 ports, SD and microSD card slots, a USB-C host device connection port, and a 3.5-mm audio jack

100W Fast Charging: get the fastest pass-through charging for your iPad via the 100W USB-C PD and Host ports and charge up to 2 other devices via the USB-A 3.0 ports; power adapter and charging cable not included

Fully Adjustable Stand: dual hinge joints at the base and stand platform allow precise angle adjustment so you can achieve the perfect view

High Speed, High Def: two USB-A 3.0 ports enable data transfers of up to 5 Gbps, 10x faster than USB 2.0, while the 4K@30Hz HDMI port lets you project in stunning 4K to an external display

