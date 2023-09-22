Logitech’s new Slim Folio 10th Gen iPad case on sale for one of the first times at $90

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Slim Folio Bluetooth Keyboard Case for 10th Gen iPad at $89.99 shipped. Down from $100, this is one of the first chances to save on an all-new accessory for Apple’s latest. It comes within $4 of the all-time low and is the first drop since back over Prime Day in July. Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard upgrades the typing experience of Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad with a wrap-around design that protects your machine while not in use. Alongside an integrated holder for an Apple Pencil, you’re also looking at 3-year battery off the replaceable coin cell battery on top of Bluetooth connectivity and two adjustable viewing angles. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that the Slim Folio discount above arrives just in time to pair with a price cut on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad. Marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time ever, you can now drop the more affordable iPadOS experience down to $379. It arrives with $70 in savings from the usual $449 price tag, almost covering the cost of the keyboard case.

While it’s not going to deliver an all-in-one experience like the Slim Folio above, you could just pair the Logitech MX Keys Mini with Twelve South’s Compass Pro stand. This combination gives you a more unique desktop setup for using your iPad as more of a workstation machine. Both are on sale, with the keyboard dropping down to a $70 low to go alongside the premium stand at under $51.

Logitech Slim Folio iPad Keyboard features:

Type comfortably with large, well-spaced keys stretched edge-to-edge; includes iPadOS shortcut keys for quick access to volume, media controls, and more. Slim Folio uses 2 replaceable coin cell batteries to power your smart keyboard; with a smart-power management system, get up to 3 years of battery life. Slim Folio Logitech iPad keyboard case uses advanced Bluetooth Low Energy wireless for reliable, energy-efficient connection

