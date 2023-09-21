Twelve South Compass Pro stylishly props up your iPad at $50.50 on Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad at $50.51 shipped. Typically fetching $60, you’re looking at over $9 in savings alongside the first chance to save in a minute. It’s the first discount since our last mention in a sitewide 15% off sale. Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and sturdy aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix or taking notes with Apple Pencil. It also has a folding design that’s even more ideal for throwing in your bag and taking with you or using on-the-go. We previously also took a hands-on look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature. Head below for more.

This $12 offering from OMOTON isn’t going to look quite as nice propping up your iPad, nor will it collapse down into a travel-friendly build when not in use. Still, its price tag makes for an even more affordable solution to keep an iPadOS screen in-view. Especially if you can live without the premium Twelve South stylings.

A notable companion to the Compass Pro would be Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard. This model is designed for not just Macs themselves, but also other gear in Apple’s ecosystem like iPads. It’ll provide a physical typing experience that lets you use the Twelve South stand to hold up your iPad for some added ergonomics in your travel setup. Plus, it’s on sale for a new $94 low right now.

Twelve South Compass Pro features:

The compact Compass Pro stand from Twelve South can go anywhere you take your iPad. Engineered from steel and soft silicone, this beautiful stand holds iPad or iPad Pro in your choice of three different modes. Hands-free as an easel, Compass displays your iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, which is great for watching movies, iPhoto slideshows, or paging through a cookbook.

