Anker’s just-released SOLIX C1000 power station sees first discount to $749 (Save $250)

Amazon is offering the new Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $749, after clipping the on-page $250 off coupon. Today’s deal marks the first day that this power station has become available for general retail purchase on Amazon, and is the first official discount since its pre-order announcement a few weeks ago. You’ll also be eligible to receive one free Anker SOLIX PS30 solar panel with your purchase by either clicking “add both to cart” or using the promo code ANKERSOLIX at checkout, valued at $80. All-in-all, this deal gives you a total $330 in savings.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average”, this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes, and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar panel. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one car port, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets – it is able to power 99% of appliances.

And in November, Anker will be releasing a new expansion battery that can be used to double this power station’s capacity up to 2,112Wh, which will become available for retail purchase starting at $799.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station Features:

10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.

Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.

Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.

15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.

What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!