Just $10 is all you need to finally learn how to code with these Python classes (Reg. $84)

If you have ambitions to build your own tech startup or find a job in tech, learning Python is a great place to start. The 2023 Complete Python Certification Boot Camp Bundle provides 130 hours of training from top instructors, and it’s now $9.97 (Reg. $84) for a very limited time at 9to5Toys Specials.

In top computer science programs, new recruits learn Python as their first programming language. In part, this is because Python is relatively easy to learn. But it’s also because this language is powerful, highly versatile, and always in demand with tech recruiters.

If you would like to follow the same path, the 2023 Complete Python Certification Boot Camp Bundle provides the ideal introduction. Through 12 full-length video courses, you learn Python from scratch — and get plenty of hands-on training.

The courses are perfect for beginners, and they cover a range of use cases for Python. For instance, you discover how to program a smart security camera, develop powerful web apps, and craft your own algorithms.

The training even dives into deep learning and computer vision, which are two key components of the AI revolution.

All the training comes from top instructors, like Jose Salvatierra. Rated at 4.6 stars on Udemy, he is a professional software engineer by trade and is the founder of a well-regarded tech training company.

The content in this bundle is worth $84, but you can get lifetime on-demand access for only $9.97 if you order before midnight on 9/30.

