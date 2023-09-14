Create multi-camera Twitch streams and more with FineCam Pro for $50 (Reg. $85)

Watch any TV show, and you will see the director using multiple camera positions to keep things interesting. FineCam Pro lets you do the same at home, whether you’re recording a tutorial or livestreaming to your fans. Right now, lifetime subscriptions are just $49.99 (Reg. $84.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most vloggers and livestreamers record videos by talking directly to a regular webcam. It looks fine, but it can seem a bit boring after a while. After all, you’re just looking straight at someone’s face while they talk for 10 minutes.

FineCam Pro lets you do more. Available on Windows and Mac, this powerful video production tool lets you use pretty much any phone or tablet as an additional webcam. This means you can build a great multi-camera setup that will keep your viewers hooked.

And that’s not all. FineCam Pro lets you create stunning virtual backdrops using AI technology, meaning you can place yourself in any scene. You don’t even need a green screen.

Once the cameras are rolling, you can use the built-in filters to add some cinematic style. AI technology also helps to correct color and light while you record, and it can even help to enhance your already stunning looks!

FineCam Pro has a perfect 5-star rating on MacUpdate, and it was named as one of the best third-party tools for a better webcam picture by Gizmodo.

Order today for only $49.99 to get lifetime access to FineCam Pro at 41% off the regular price.

