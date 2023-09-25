MagSafe Duo’s last hurrah takes $35 off official Apple charger at $95 (2023 low)

Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger following the announcement earlier in the month that it would be discontinued. But as one last hurrah, it is now dropping down to $94.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally selling for $130, today’s offer arrives with $35 in savings attached. It’s the best discount of the year and one of the first chances in 2023 to save on it period. So if you were hoping to score this first-party travel charger, now is your chance. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 15 as well as previous-generation handsets with 15W speeds. While compatibility with iPhone 15 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both Apple’s latest smartphones and everything else going back to the iPhone 12.

Though the MagSafe Duo is hardly the best value around right now. This morning we also tracked a discount on Belkin’s original 3-in-1 MagSafe charger, which sports the same 15W speeds as the official counterpart. It packs in a third charging spot, too, one-upping the Duo’s focus on iPhone and Apple Watch with a pad for AirPods. It’s also not that much more, dropping down to $102 on Amazon right now.

Speaking of gear that is being taken off shelves, clearance on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack has arrived. Now dropping down to $85, this Lightning-enabled accessory is discounted from the usual $99 price tag for those sticking with iPhone 14 for another year.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!