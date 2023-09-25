Belkin’s OG 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is perfect for StandBy at $102 Amazon low

Amazon now offers the original Belkin 15W 3-in-1 Charging Station for $102 shipped. Down from its original $150 going rate, you’re looking at the lowest Amazon price to date. This however is the second-best discount period, coming within $6 of the all-time low from a Woot sale. It’s the second-best markdown we’ve seen overall, and a well-timed discount to pair with Apple’s latest smartphone. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 14 series or older devices, while taking full advantage of StandBy mode. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that sports a standard charging output, with a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

If Apple Watch fast charging is a must for your nightstand setup, you might just want to consider going with the newer version. This one clocks in at $150 on Amazon right now, delivering the same form-factor with some newer features added in for the extra cash. Some might find the value of the lead deal hard to beat, but if you want to score yourself a more future-proof upgrade, it’s worth checking out the newer iteration that arrives with the higher charging rate for Apple’s latest wearables.

Although, Belkin hardly makes the only 15W MagSafe charging station. There are plenty of different form-factors available on the market right now, and we recap some of the very best in our recent roundup. Highlighting all of our favorites, you’ll find additional 3-in-1 models as well as stands to convert Apple’s official MagSafe pad and so much more.

Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

Compatible with iPhone with MagSafe, Apple Watch & and AirPods with wireless charging. The perfect charging station for multiple Apple devices. Charge your device at up to 15W. MagSafe technology ensures perfect alignment without the hassle

