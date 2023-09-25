Philips Hue’s new Festavia smart Christmas lights see first discount to $168 (Reg. $370)

Philips Hue just refreshed its Festavia smart Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season, and now we’re seeing the first chance to save. The new festive additions to the Hue stable now sell for $167.99 on Woot – at least if you don’t mind going with a factory refurbished set, that is. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the $370 price tag that the 500-bulb strand just launched with last month, today’s offer is the only offer so far and a rare chance to score these period. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Last month, Philips Hue relaunched its smart Christmas lights after what can only be described as a soft launch in the year prior. The first thing I did was go order a pair, and I have been loving the new additions to my smart lighting setup for the past few weeks. But as for how that experience actually stacks up, the new Philips Hue Festavia lights arrive with the usual Bluetooth or Zigbee connectivity. There’s also a redesigned build that ensures these are ready to handle decking both the indoor and outdoor halls, too.

While the lights come in different lengths, this model in particular includes 500 total bulbs, which are split across two different light strings that stem from the same power supply. On top of just being able to have Siri change the color of the lights, there are also smart animation modes that add twinkling effects and more for bringing some festive flair to your smart home.

The Philips Hue Festavia lights on sale today are joined by a catalog of other refurbished smart home accessories from the company. Everything is backed by a 90-day warranty, just like the Christmas lights, with deals on outdoor patio lights, typical LED bulbs, in-ceiling fixtures, and more from $15.

More on the Philips Hue Festavia lights:

Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it’s Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights. Once you’ve set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of color in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of color, or Mirrored to mirror the colors from the middle of the string.

