Land the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard at $50 off, now $100 shipped

Just after the debut of the new V3 Pro models last week, Amazon is now offering the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped with Clicky Optical Switches. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 off and the lowest price we can find. We saw this model drop to $90 for Prime Day this year, but today’s offer is otherwise matching the lowest we have tracked across 2023 on Amazon. Folks looking for the latest and great pro-grade solution might want to consider the new V3 Pro variants, but if you’re just looking for a deal to bring home that Razer experience home for less, the V2 is worth considering – the new V3 Tenkeyless is listed at $220 and even the mini model sells for $80 more than the V2 above. Head below for more details.

The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard delivers optical switches that “sound satisfying and feel lighter than traditional mechanical switches — with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency.” You’ll also find Doubleshot PBT Keycaps that “won’t wear down to a shiny finish” with the ability to save and activate up to five on-board memory profiles alongside the usual Razer RGB Chroma lighting action.

Dropping down to an even more casual Razer solution can save you additional cash with the same TKL form-factor. The ongoing price drop we are tracking on Razer’s Chroma RGB Ornata V3 TKL Gaming Keyboard is still live and waiting for you right here with an Amazon all-time low knocking the total down to $53 shipped for a limited time. All of the details await in our previous deal coverage.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard features:

Razer Clicky Optical Switches: Enjoy quick, snappy keystrokes that sound satisfying and feel lighter than traditional mechanical switches— with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency

Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Harder and more durable than regular keycaps, these won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process

Detachable Type-C Cable: Unpack, plug and play with minimal fuss for all LAN parties and tournaments, as a cable latch ensures that it stays securely connected during gameplay

Ergonomic Wrist Rest: The sturdy wrist support perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on your wrists and feel less fatigued when gaming over long periods

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!