Razer’s Chroma RGB Ornata V3 TKL Gaming Keyboard just hit the $53 Amazon all-time low

After the unveil of its brand new pro-grade Huntsman models yesterday (now available for purchase), Amazon is now offering the Razer Ornata V3 TKL Gaming Keyboard down at $53.06 shipped. Regularly $70, this model first launched back in the spring as a more affordable way to bring home the Razer gaming keyboard experience. Today’s deal is delivering a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Centered around Mecha-Membrane, low-profile switches, they are said to fuse the “snappy, clicky feedback of a mechanical switch with the familiar feel of a conventional keyboard.” You’ll find UV-coated keycaps for more more fade-resistance alongside dedicated backlit media keys, 8-zone Razer Chroma RBG lighting, and the included magnetic “soft-touch” wrist rest here. Head below for more details.

As of right now, today’s lead deal is among the more affordable, fully-featured Razer gaming keyboards out there. But you could drop down to the entry-level version, the Razer Ornata V3 X Gaming Keyboard, to save some cash. Razer usually uses the “X” designation on its trimmed down and more affordable versions of its keyboard and this one is no exception. The real difference between the two is the purely membrane-based switches on the X as opposed to the hybrid treatment detailed above. But at $35 shipped, that might be a worthy trade-off for some.

As we mentioned above, Razer just launched its brand new Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards with adjustable actuation starting from $180. Just be sure to also check out the new BlackWidow V4 and V4 X as well as the 75% model, not to mention the new BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Gaming Headset and the Chroma RGB Kitsune arcade controller as well.

Razer Ornata V3 TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

With slimmer keycaps and shorter switches, enjoy natural hand positioning that allows for long hours of use with little strain. Fusing the snappy, clicky feedback of a mechanical switch with the familiar feel of a conventional keyboard, each keystroke is as satisfying as it is precise. More durable than regular keycaps, the UV coating ensures more fade-resistant legends and greater protection against wear and tear from frequent use. With 16.8 million colors and a suite of effects to choose from, personalize the keyboard and get access to dynamic lighting effects for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games.

