Ride1Up just launched its new V2 e-bike, but you can score the original Prodigy at $1,895

Ride1Up just launched its new Prodigy V2 e-bike this morning. Stepping up to compete in the world of higher-end e-bikes, this model makes some adjustments that not every rider may appreciate. Clocking in with a more affordable price tag, the original Ride1Up Prodigy e-bike now sells for $1,895 shipped. It’s down from the usual $2,295 MSRP, marking one of the first chances to score it below $2,000. This is $400 off and clocking in at $200 below our previous mention. Dive into our hands-on review, or head below the fold to see hope this ride stacks up to its newer model.

The Ride1Up Progidy e-bike arrives with Class 3 speeds that can hit up to 28 MPH with pedal assisted riding. There’s an up to 50-mile range to pair with a 90nm torque motor, lightweight strep-through frame, and everything else that makes the $400 price cut an even better buy.

But compared to the new version, there’s a lot of similarities. You’re looking at a 504Wh battery on both, with the same range. The new V2 version is a bit heavier – 8 pounds to be exact – while sporting the same Shimano Alivio transmission with nine speeds as the original. Justifying the price increase to $2,395 a bit more, there’s a continuous variable transmission option, as well as included front suspension, fenders, and a rear rack that’s standard on the baseline model. We fully break down the new release over at Electrek.

More on the Ride1Up Prodigy e-bike:

Riding feels so natural, you will forget it’s electric. Featuring a refined Brose control system, the Prodigy electric bike will take your riding to the next level at a value that is unbeatable in the industry. A true class 3 experience that refuses to be considered ‘budget’ in any regard. This is the bike for those that demand more, but are smart enough to pay less. This electric bike offers riders top-quality performance at an affordable price.

