Govee’s M1 Matter HomeKit Lightstrip falls to second-best price at $43 (Reg. $60)

Amazon currently offers the Govee M1 Matter Smart Color Lightstrip for $42.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today is seeing a 20% price cut paired with the on-page coupon in order to mark the second-best price we’ve seen. It’s nearly 30% off the going rate and landing at $2 under our previous mention. This also comes within $1 of the all-time low only set once back in July on Prime Day. We break down how it stacks up below the fold.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your prefered digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could use some lighting.

For Govee’s latest, we just saw the company debut its most capable set of modular lights to date. The new Glide Hexagon Ultra really live up to their name with brighter designs than before that on top of offering 3D designs, also have some added customization for creating your own personalizing lighting setup. We break down the whole experience in our launch coverage from the start of the week.

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

