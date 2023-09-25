Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra lights debut with same modularity, brighter 3D designs

Govee today is launching its most capable smart home lights yet. Very much sticking to the route we’ve seen in the past, you’ll find a modular design on the new Govee Glide Hexagon Ultra lights that gets amplified with even more light output and an added customization.

Govee debuts new Glide Hexagon Ultra lights

Modular lights that you put up on your wall surely aren’t anything new from the world of smart home lighting, and not even from the Govee stable. We last saw the company debut a new series of Pro panels last year that elevated the experience from its usual releases. And now it is back with an even more capable way to bring ambient lighting to your space.

The Govee Glide Hexagon Ultra lights arrive in a package of 10 different panels that adhere to your wall. There’s a six-sided connection system that allows you to arrange the different modules in any way that you’d like, too. But where things start to branch out from what we’ve seen in the past is two different colorways – with black and white designs available.

Govee then packs even more immersive lighting tech into the panels themselves. The actual light that these are going to be able to put out is getting a notable upgrade, with three times the LEDs as previous releases. That should mean that on top of serving as ambient light, the Glide Hexa Ultra panels can also illuminate your space more fully.

There’s also three different lighting modes. The panels themselves can be lit up with a similar 3D design to the Pro panels from before. Govee also includes a lines mode that only illuminates the perimeter of each panel. Then you’ll find a mode that combines the two into an even more flashy setup.

As far as the actual smart home features go, Govee packs a pretty respectable feature set into its new Glide Hexa Ultra panels. There’s of course support for a companion iOS and Android app for adjusting colors or setting scenes, as well as configuring schedules and the like. Then there’s also support for both Alexa and Assistant for controlling the lighting array with your voice.

Buy Govee’s latest now

Now available for purchase, you’ll find the new Govee Glide Hexagon Ultra lights listed direct from Govee and on Amazon. Pricing is set at $349.99 in either case. Today’s new reveal also enters the lineup above the Hexa Pro panels at $160.

