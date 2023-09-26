iOttie’s latest iPhone 15 Velox MagSafe car mounts and chargers start from $19 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is launching a new iOttie car mount sale today to ensure your new iPhone 15 has the perfect place to rest during car rides and road trips. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, with gear starting at $19. A favorite has the new Velox Pro MagSafe Car Charging Mount dropping to one of its best prices yet at $61.95. With a normal $75 price tag, today’s offer lands at $13 off while beating our previous mention by another $2. This is the best in months, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, alongside detailing the other mounts on sale.

Arriving as iOttie’s most capable MagSafe car mount yet, the brand starts its latest release off with a dashboard design. It has a suction cup base that adheres to your car and features a swivelling base with adjustable telescoping arm. Affixed to the end is the actual MagSafe mount, which is seeing a big upgrade over previous chargers from iOttie. It now comes equipped with what the brand calls CryoFlow cooling, helping keep your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets running cooler while charging with the 7.5W magnetic Qi pad.

Here are some other highlights from the sale:

Alongside all of the MagSafe mounts above, Amazon is also marking down some of the standard iOttie offerings that you can shop right here, too.

iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

The Velox Series celebrates iOttie’s design heritage and vision for the future with a new set of products developed exclusively for the latest iPhones and accessories. Meticulously designed, the Velox series brings a classic feel to the most cutting-edge technology. With elegant charging solutions that enhance the decor of any home or office, the Velox series by iOttie aims to set the new gold standard by offering the best iPhone experiences backed by the latest technology.

