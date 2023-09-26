Logitech’s Blue Snowball USB microphone covers all your recording needs for $40

Amazon is offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. With a regular price tag of $70, only three discounts in the last seven years have fallen below $50. Today’s 43% markdown is the third-lowest price cut we have tracked, coming in $14 above the current used price and just $3 above the all-time low from 2013. This microphone’s 2-capsule design amplifies your voice for exceptional presence and detail, providing “professional-level” audio recordings to elevate your YouTube videos, Twitch streams, and more. It maintains a professional quality, keeping your vocals and instrumentals clean and distortion-free with a -10dB pad while in cardioid mode – or you can switch to omnidirectional mode for a more complete coverage when podcasting. You won’t have to wait around for downloads to finish when it first arrives thanks to its driver-free operation, making setup quick and easy. Head below to learn more.

If you’re podcasting on a budget, Amazon is also offering the PROAR Podcast Condenser Microphone for $34.19, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. You’ll require no other drivers or devices to use this microphone, which can instantly work on Mac, PS4 and Windows PC laptops. It also comes with two adapters which make it compatible with your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone.

And if you’re more interested in staying up-to-date with the latest recording technology, check out our recent coverage of the new Logitech G Yeti GX microphone. A new flagship release, it offers a dynamic super-cardioid pickup pattern along with integrated RGB lighting, as well as both a 5/8-inch and a 3/8-inch connection option for easy inclusion into your existing setup.

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone Features:

Multiple pickup patterns: The USB microphone features a cardioid pattern for recording and streaming, and omnidirectional which puts you “in the room” for conference calls on Zoom, Skype and more

-10 dB Pad: Maintains professional audio quality and keeps Snowball sounding clean and distortion-free on louder voices and instruments for everything from voiceovers to podcasts to singing

Adjustable desktop stand: Allows you to position the condenser microphone in relation to the sound source, improving sound quality and saving space on your desktop for the optimal broadcast setup

Blue Sherpa companion app: Fine-tune your sound with deep control of Snowball; manage mic gain, polar patterns and more right from your desktop on Windows or Mac

