Save $610 on Hover-1’s Night Owl folding e-scooter with 31 MPH speeds at $1,190

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $1,190.06 shipped. With a regular price tag of $1,800, we have only seen this price drop below $1,300 three times before. Today’s 34% discount comes in as the third lowest price that we have tracked and gives you a total of $610 in savings. It even beats out the manufacturer’s own website, where this scooter is currently selling for the full $1,800. Equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V 18Ah battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path. With its touchscreen display, you’ll be able to keep track of your speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, Amazon is also offering the Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter for $598. Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and 36V lithium-ion battery, this scooter is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a 24 mile range on a single charge. It features a premium LED display to indicate your speed, mode, battery level, and miles travelled, and even comes app-enabled to track your ride, pinpoint locations, or adjust the scooter’s settings. Its foldable design ensures storage convenience at home or at your next destination.

And for more affordable options, check out our past coverage of the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooters, which have a wide array of models that are all well versed for commuter travel, like the Segway Ninebot P65 Kickscooter, which is on the pricier side of their listings, but offers a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH.

Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter Features:

NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE – With 1,400 watts of maximum power, this E-Scooter can reach 20 mph in street mode and soar to an exhilarating 31 mph in offroad mode.

BUILT FOR OFFROADING – Take on any terrain with ease with Night Owl’s 10.5” offroad tires, dual disc brakes, and front and rear suspension. Ride comfortably and with confidence on the extra-wide foot deck that provides added stability.

WIDE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY – The large touchscreen display is easy to use and shows the Night Owl’s speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more. Intuitively adjust settings with the touch of a finger.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The Night Owl boasts an impressive range of up to 37 miles on a single charge! Whatever your riding style is, Night Owl is ready for it.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Night Owl easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your favorite destinations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!