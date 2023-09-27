Today’s best Android app deals: The Lonely Hacker, Machinarium, Chloe Puzzle, more

Your mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Joining today’s Google Play offers, we are also tracking the first deals on Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases as well as an all-time low on Google’s 2-node Nest Wifi system and this offer on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Lonely Hacker, Speed View GPS Pro, Machinarium, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

The Lonely Hacker features:

Turn your phone into the best digital weapon and become a true master of technology. You will hack everything you can imagine within an enormous open world and coordinate 100% realistic attacks with the tools we have designed exclusively for you.

Live a customized and different adventure each time you submerge into the cybercrime world. You will learn every method used by modern hackers and dominate all the attack vectors, from the most common up to the most exclusive ones, known only by security experts and the most dangerous cybercriminals.

