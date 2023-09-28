Today’s best Android app deals: Darkest of Times, Space Invaders, Endling, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. These deals join offers on Samsung’s active noise cancelling Galaxy Buds Live as well as Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases and Google’s 2-node Nest Wifi system. But for now it’s on the apps including Through the Darkest of Times, Space Invaders, Hexologic, Endling, Muse Dash, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Through the Darkest of Times features:

Dark times mean fear and risks. The risk to be caught by patrolling National Socialists, looking for people who publicly stand against their point of view. The risk of being beaten up or even killed by the German military because we‘re opposing the regime. The risk of losing everything, including our loved ones. This is how we live. This is how we try to survive. Through the darkest of times.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Never worry about keys again with Yale’s Assure L...
LG GX 3.1ch Dolby Atmos sound bar sees second-lowest di...
Tested: Spigen returns with some of the best bang for y...
EcoSmart’s ECO 36 electric water heater keeps tem...
Worx 40V cordless electric mower, trimmer, and blower c...
Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs start today: Here’...
Save $1,100 on the latest 120Hz 65-inch LG B3 OLED Smar...
SKIL 20V 4-tool combo kit lets you knock out DIY jobs a...
Load more...
Show More Comments