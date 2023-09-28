Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Muse Dash, Endling, JUMANJI, NotifiNote, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals are now live and waiting for you after the jump. But before you check those out, dive into the deals we spotted on Apple’s Wi-Fi + Cell 10th Gen iPad and this promo that could net you a full year of free Apple Watch cellular service. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like JUMANJI, NotifiNote, Metadata, Muse Dash, Endling, Omega 13, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of this morning’s best deals on iOS games and apps.

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: JUMANJI: The Curse Returns: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Endling: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Otaku’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Time Warp – Live Video Filters: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Colossatron: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Simple Notch – Wallpaper Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Singing Monsters Composer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Brusfri: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 2: $3 (Reg. $4)

Muse Dash features:

Lovely girls or rhythmic music? If there’s a place for you to have them both… It must be the paradise of parkour & rhythm game — Muse Dash!! Huh?! Not your forte? It doesn’t matter! Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win?

