Stay connected with Apple’s Wi-Fi + Cell 10th Gen iPad starting at $529, more from $399

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the Wi-Fi + Cellular Apple 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad today. You can land the 64GB model starting from $529 shipped, which is down from $599 for the lowest price we can find on the upgraded configuration – the 256GB version is going for $699, down from $749 and coming within $20 of the lowest we have tracked at Amazon this year. Scoring an iPad that can remain connected just about anywhere regularly starts at $650 for the mini model (currently $629 at Amazon) and $750 (currently $650 on sale) for the iPad Air 5, for further comparison. While we did see the entry-level Wi-Fi only setup drop to $379 for a brief time at B&H recently, that deal has come and gone with Amazon’s listing now starting at $399 shipped from the regular $449 price tag. Check out our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

The Apple 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad is a notable entry point into the lineup for folks that don’t need all of the high-end features of the pro-grade models or the more pricey Air variants. It still packs plenty of power for more casual users with a the A14 Bionic chip, a True Tone-equipped 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage. You’ll also find Touch ID in the power button as well as Wi-Fi and 5G to keep you connected anywhere with iPad for less.

Now if you don’t need the cellular connectivity here, it might worth exploring our coverage of the latest price drop on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5. One of my personal favorite models in the lineup right now, we are tracking entry-level configurations starting from $500 shipped, or $100 off the going rate. There are also some deals live on the higher-capacity models and all of the details are waiting for you right here.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad features:

Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!