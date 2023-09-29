Today’s best Android app deals: To the Moon, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now at the ready below the fold. Joining today’s Google Play software offers, we are also tracking $100 off the unlocked Samsung S23 at $700 alongside ongoing deals on the new Galaxy Tab S9 model tablets, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like To the Moon, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, SkySafari 7 Pro, BE-A Walker, Ultra GPS Logger, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
- Walak sat icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Asabura icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- To the Moon $3 (Reg. $5)
- Counter Terrorist Agency $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $5 (Reg. $13)
- Finding Paradise $3 (Reg. $5)
- BE-A Walker $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Gemini $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Blood Card $1 (Reg. $4)
- SkySafari 7 Pro $20 (Reg. $40)
- SkySafari Astronomy $1 (Reg. $5)
- Ultra GPS Logger $3.50 (Reg. $9)
- Synonyms PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior FREE (Reg. $5)
- Kaorin icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Shimu icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Annabelle ui icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Through the Darkest of Times $3 (Reg. $8)
- Space Invaders $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Endling $7 (Reg. $10)
- Tattoo Tycoon $1 (Reg. $2)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Sun Origin Post Apocalypse $0.50 (Reg. $1)
To the Moon features:
Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads.
Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.
