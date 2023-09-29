Kingston’s 2TB Portable SSD now at one of its best prices, 2,000MB/s speeds for $140

While many folks look to Samsung and Western Digital for portable SSD storage needs, you don’t want to overlook the Kingston XS2000 lineup. Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 2TB Portable SSD for $139.99 shipped. This model launched at $285 and started 2023 on Amazon at $200. It more recently dropped down into the $160 range and is now going for an additional $20 below that. Outside of a few very limited drops for a few bucks less, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon as well. This model outruns most of the models in its price range with up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and a water-, dust-, and shock-resistant design. It also ships with a rubber sleeve for added protection. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need to the 2TB capacity, the 1TB model is going for $80 shipped right now and we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the 500GB variant at $42.50. All three models carry the same specs.

On the more high-end side of things, deals on WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive are still live. While this model clocks in with the same speeds as the Kingston above, it steps things up a notch with customizable RGB halo lighting and that recognizable WD_BLACK design. Now sitting at one of its lowest prices yet, you can lock one in for $105 shipped via Amazon. All of the details you need are right here.

Kingston XS2000 2TB Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance..Computer Platform:PC

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

