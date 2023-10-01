Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids Edition sees big-time early Prime Day deal today at $28 (Reg. $60)

The early October Prime Day deals are now live, including the All-new Echo Buds and Fire tablet deals from $40, but it is also offering the Echo Dot Kids edition (5th Gen) for $27.99 shipped. Available in both the Owl and Dragon design, it regularly sells for $60 and is now 53% off. Needless to say, this is a giant price drop. Today’s deal is $3 under the most readily available 2022 Black Friday offer we tracked and matching the limited-time offer we saw during the summer Prime day event. While it could drop a touch lower during the 2-day October Prime Day event, it likely won’t be by much if at all. Featuring the Alexa voice commands, Bluetooth streaming, and more we see on the standard version, this one also includes parental controls and the ability to transform Alexa’s voice into an owl/dragon. It includes that fantastic 2-year worry-free guarantee that will see Amazon replace it for free if the kids break it alongside 1-year of Amazon Kids+ loaded with “kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational Alexa skills.” Head below for more details.

Echo Dot Kids edition features:

Our most popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The improved speaker delivers clearer vocals and rich, vibrant sound. Kids can ask Alexa to play music, read a bedtime story, get help with their homework, and more. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. Alexa will automatically give kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs. You can also set daily time limits and review activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Kids can help take charge of their routines with Alexa by setting their own alarms or turning off compatible smart lights. Use the Hey Disney! voice assistant to get the weather with Mickey, set a reading timer with Dory or Olaf, and more.

