Amazon early Prime Day Fire tablet deals live from $40: Max 11 $150, more up to 50% off

While Amazon just launched pre-orders on its All-new Amazon Fire HD 10, it has now kicked off a wide-ranging early October Prime Day sale on the rest of its tablet lineup. Alongside most models returning to the summer Prime Day prices now, we are also tracking a particularly notable deal on the flagship Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet. While we have seen a couple drops to $190, this regularly $230 aluminum frame tablet is now returning to the $149.99 shipped all-time low for the first time. The only other time we have seen it down this low was for two days during the July Prime Day event. You’re looking at 35% off its most powerful tablet yet with an 11-inch display (2000 x 1200 resolution), 14-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6, and 64GB of internal storage. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more early October Prime Day Fire tablet deals.

Early October Prime Day Fire tablet deals:

Early October Prime Day Fire HD Kids deals:

Amazon made its October Prime Day event official back in mid September – all of the details are in our announcement coverage – and the early deals on its in-house gear are starting to go live today! You can browse through everything right here.

Amazon Fire Max 11 features:

Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

