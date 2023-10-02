New Amazon low keeps the BBQ going all year with Instant’s Air Fryer and Indoor Grill at $130

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill for $129.99 shipped. This versatile multi-cooker initially hit Amazon in mid-2022 and still carries a $200 regular price tag. Today’s sale price swoops in to deliver a solid $70 in savings and to mark a new Amazon all-time low at $6 under the previous best (last year’s Black Friday price). As the name suggests, not only will this model deliver countertop air frying action, but it will also keep the grilling going all year round indoors. From there, it also provides the ability to bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrate alongside a see-through lid that “allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress.” It comes with dishwasher-safe accessories, including the aforementioned lid, grill plate, air frying tray, and air frying basket, for easy clean ups too. Head below for more details.

If you’re already set on the air fryer side of things, a more affordable way to keep the BBQ action rolling all fall and winter inside is with something like this Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill. Coming in at just under $35 shipped on Amazon, it’s not going to deliver the multi-function cooker action, but it is a much less expensive way to grill indoors.

Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill features:

Do more than air fry. This unit is a full functioning indoor grill with, bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrating features. With heat delivered through the bottom of the unit, you get true sear marks for an authentic chargrilled results. Featuring a see-through lid that allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress. “ClearCook” technology allows you to see what is happening without opening the lid! Advanced air fry technology delivers air through the center and around the basket for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

