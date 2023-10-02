Rare price drop knocks $200 off Breville’s high-end Smart Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven at $800

We are now tracking a relatively rare deal on the high-end Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven at $799.95 shipped. Regularly $1,000, you’re looking at a straight up $200 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is only the third time we have seen this model go on sale via Amazon since it debuted there in mid-2022 and it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. While many folks like to get outside to kick up the backyard pizza parties in the summertime, this model provides a pro-grade pizza oven year round. The Pizzaiolo countertop cooker can reach temperatures up to 750-degrees to deliver “authentic wood-fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes” alongside presets for a number of different styles including wood-fired, New York, pan, thin and crispy, and frozen. It leverages conductive heating technology to serve up that delicious charred undercarriage and a “perfectly spotted crust” that’s “usually only achievable with a traditional brick oven.” More details below.

Pizza ovens are inherently quite pricey in many cases, especially the really good ones. But one option that’s worth taking look at that won’t reach nearly as deep into your savings account is the Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus. This one can also griddle and grill with a $200 shipped listing on Amazon right now.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, today we also spotted a solid offer on Instant’s 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, this regularly $200 multi-function cooker is now selling for $130 shipped for a limited time. Scope out the details right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Oven features:

Reaching temperatures up to 750°F, the smart oven Pizzaiolo countertop pizza oven by Breville cooks authentic wood fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes

Achieve optimum cooking performance with our Element IQ system—our smart system that adjusts the heating elements to your cooking needs, ensuring your chosen pizza is cooked to perfection

The Pizzaiolo pizza oven comes with a number of preset cooking functions so you get the perfect bake, whatever your pizza style. Settings include Wood Fired, New York, Pan, Thin & Crispy, and Frozen

The Pizzaiolo smart pizza oven’s specialised heat technology replicates the brick oven bake with even cooking in temperatures up to 750°F—to char your crust and brown your base, without overcooking your toppings

