Max out your PC/PS5 with CORSAIR’s 4TB 7,100MB/s SSD at $280 low (Reg. $346+)

While you’ll still find the 2TB model stil down at $115, Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 4TB Internal SSD with heatsink down at $279.99 shipped. This model started the year at a whopping $565 but has since fallen down into the $395 range. Just as the summer wrapped-up, it dropped again to $346 and now to a new Amazon all-time low. Ready to deliver 4TB of storage capacity to a PC or PS5 near you, the “MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” It clocks in at 7,100MB/s and your can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

As we mentioned above, if the 4TB capacity is overkill for your needs you can bring spending down to $115 and land the 2TB model. The specs and heatsink capabilities are the same on this model, just with half the storage and a much lower price tag. This one is coming within $5 of the Amazon all-time low right now.

Then check out this ongoing deal on the even faster Samsung 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 SSD with heatsink down at the $80 low. And for something in the portable category, we are still tracking Kingston’s 2TB Portable SSD that runs at 2,000MB/s down at $140 shipped on Amazon. That’s at least $60 in savings and comes within a few bucks of the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Take a closer look right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!