Max out your PC/PS5 with CORSAIR’s 4TB 7,100MB/s SSD at $280 low (Reg. $346+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
Reg. $346+ $280
CORSAIR MP600 PRO

While you’ll still find the 2TB model stil down at $115, Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 4TB Internal SSD with heatsink down at $279.99 shipped. This model started the year at a whopping $565 but has since fallen down into the $395 range. Just as the summer wrapped-up, it dropped again to $346 and now to a new Amazon all-time low. Ready to deliver 4TB of storage capacity to a PC or PS5 near you, the “MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” It clocks in at 7,100MB/s and your can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more. 

As we mentioned above, if the 4TB capacity is overkill for your needs you can bring spending down to $115 and land the 2TB model. The specs and heatsink capabilities are the same on this model, just with half the storage and a much lower price tag. This one is coming within $5 of the Amazon all-time low right now. 

Then check out this ongoing deal on the even faster Samsung 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 SSD with heatsink down at the $80 low. And for something in the portable category, we are still tracking Kingston’s 2TB Portable SSD that runs at 2,000MB/s down at $140 shipped on Amazon. That’s at least $60 in savings and comes within a few bucks of the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Take a closer look right here

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD features:

  • Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.
  • High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.
  • Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.
  • Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CORSAIR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Fossil takes an extra 50% off all outlet styles + free ...
JBL’s 2023 Tour Pro 2 wireless buds with onboard ...
Keep the hot water running with Marey’s Power Pak...
Amazon lows once again live on 2023 Hisense Smart Googl...
WORX 20V 8-inch cordless electric pole saw clears autum...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Juicy Realm,...
Levi’s Family Sale offers up to 40% off sitewide ...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals of Aveum $40 l...
Load more...
Show More Comments