Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 SSD upgrades your PC/PS5 at new $80 low, 2TB still $150

While the 2TB variant is still sitting at the $150 low, Amazon is now offering the 1TB Samsung 990 PRO internal Solid-State Drive with heatsink down at $79.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2022 at $190 and carried that price right up until June before it dropped from $150 and then to $100 where it landed for Prime Day. Today’s offer is $20 under that, $5 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Taking things up a notch from the popular 980 model (currently selling for $70), this one delivers 7,450MB/s alongside PCIe 4.0 performance and an M.2 form-factor ready for your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5. It also features an integrated heatsink alongside “Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller [that] delivers effective thermal control.” More details below.

As we mentioned above, the Samsung 980 SSD with integrated heatsink is a solid option that sells for even less on Amazon. It drops speeds down to 7,300MB/s, but it is still a capable upgrade that comes in at $70 shipped on Amazon right now. Save even more by side-stepping the integrated heatsink for a total of $60.

If your looking for a particularly budget-friendly solution, the latest options from Lexar are worth a look. These models clock in at up to 7,400MB/s and start at $50 shipped right now. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the new Lexar NM790 M.2 2280 model in our launch coverage right here.

Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

