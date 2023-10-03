Alienware’s Tri-Mode wireless gaming headset with Dolby Atmos and ANC returns to $120 low

Amazon is offering the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. At a list price of $200, and normally averaging around $160, this headset spent most of spring in recurring discounts to the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal is a 40% markdown and signals the first return to the all-time low. Equipped with 40mm high-resolution drivers alongside Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, which Alienware says “delivers crystal clear audio with three-dimensional pinpoint precision”, you’ll gain a competitive edge thanks to its three-dimensional pinpoint precision allowing you to react quickly and accurately to every single auditory in-game detail. You’ll receive three different connectivity options: 3.5mm for wired connections, Bluetooth 5.2, or a 2.4GHz USB-C dongle. It also features an AI-driven noise cancelling microphone to help filter out ambient noise for more crystal clear communications. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS Gaming Headset for $80. This 2.4Ghz headset gives you a range of up to 50 feet with a battery that ensures 24 hours of life, plus the added bonus of Bluetooth support for your mobile devices. It comes equipped with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac, enabling a multi-channel audio and dropping you right into the middle of your favorite games. With its custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, you’ll be able to hear every bang, thwack, and footstep on the battlefield giving you a leg up on the competition. It even features an omni-directional microphone with a convenient flip-to-mute function.

And if you’re looking to add more color alongside quality performance to your battlestation, check out our recent coverage of the Razer Quartz Pink Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset. Equipped with a THX 7.1-channel surround sound, you’ll dive deeper into immersive gameplay with its “beyond standard” spatial audio.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset features:

HIGH-END SOUND 40mm Hi-Res Certified Drivers deliver a wide range of frequencies for rich, clear, and immersive audio, capturing every auditory in-game detail.

HEAR EVERY STEP Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) helps you focus in-game, with four integrated microphones that work harmoniously to cancel out external noise.

RELAY ANY COMMAND AI-driven Noise-Cancelling microphone helps to filter ambient noise and improve communication in chat or on calls via the detachable boom mic or the integrated microphone.

TRI-MODE CONNECTIVITY Experience crisp, lag-free audio when using our USB-C Wireless Dongle to pair the AW920H with your PC. Or connect it to your laptop, phone, or tablet via Bluetooth 5.2. Use the 3.5mm cord for a wired connection to your PC or consoles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!